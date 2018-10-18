‘Justice League’ Concept Art Reveals Young Darkseid

New details about what Justice League and the DC Extended Universe could’ve been keeping coming everyday. Lately there’s been an exciting series of reveals regarding what Zack Snyder had planned had for the debut of DC Comics villain, Darkseid!

This concept art seems to reveal what Snyder had planned for a look at a “younger” version of Darkseid, who would’ve presumably been featured in Justice League‘s epic flashback sequence. The theatrical cut of the film showed the ancient races of Earth (humans, Amazons, Atlanteans) and a few friends from the cosmos (Old Gods, Green Lanterns) going to war with the forces of Apokolips, who were led by Steppenwolf, in order to protect the Mother Boxes.

The concept art above depicts ancient hieroglyphs (Amazonian? Egyptian?) which would’ve conveyed the story of Darkseid and his forces coming to Earth – glyphs that Batman (Ben Affleck) likely would’ve discovered in his hunt to decipher what kind of invasion Earth was facing. Some fans have deciphered what the ancient history was, and it seems to have highlighted an ancient battle between Darkseid and Ares:

“The Allies have managed to push back the conspiracy of the intruders with iron, blood, and horses.”

“Zeus wanted to stop and kill Skotomidis [Darkseid]. He ordered his son, Ares, to kill the invader, but he couldn’t. Skotomidis [Darkseid], falling down with a roar, was defeated, and left for the stars, with his soldiers following. They left three Mother Boxes behind, and a Mother Box was given to each tribe to be protected until Skotomidis [Darkseid] invaded again.“

The second piece of art clearly depicts Darkseid on the battlefield of ancient Earth, leading his Parademon army and holding a massive scepter-like weapon in his hands. This version of Darkseid doesn’t seem to yet have his iconic armor or rock-like skin, nor does he seem to have his Omega Beam powers. In fact, the glyph of Darkseid seems to commemorate the moment when he gained “The Omega Effect,” as below his feet in the picture we see the insignia of the Anti-Life equation, which is the dark half of The Source (God) from which Darkseid and all New Gods derive their power.

This latest concept art reveal just further evidences that Snyder has a much bigger and more epic DC Movie Universe story arc in the works – one which would’ve delved deep into the backstory of Darksied, and perhaps delievered a more interesting villain than the generic CGI Steppenwolf we got. Now, it falls on Ava DuVernay’s New Gods movie to tell that tale.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.