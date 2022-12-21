Kevin Smith Praises James Gunn's Grace Under Pressure With DC Changes

Kevin Smith is showing solidarity for his fellow filmmaker/comic book geek James Gunn, who is taking on a very hard job over at Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Studios venture. Smith was doing his Fatman Beyond podcast show with Marc Bernardin, where they touched on the fact that the situation at DC Studios is getting wilder by the day. Like our ComicBook Nation show, Smith and Bernardin can't film commentary about the new DC Universe down fast enough before Gunn, or some actor and/or executive at Warner Bros. pushes the story foward with new commentary or criticism.

Well, Kevin Smith is tipping his hat to James Gunn for keeping his cool while under a constant barrage of fire. In one segment of his show, Smith had the following to say to Gunn:

"Smog bless him [James Gunn], I saw him just sticking to his guns: He's like 'Look, I know people are going to be mad; I know that people are going to call for my death and sh*t, but I'm not going to be moved by people saying mean things. We have a plan, and there will be a period of transition, but we're going to get there.' That dude is-- remember that book, 'You're a better man than I am, Gunga Din?'

I would crumble! Marc you saw me last week: somebody was like 'You should've died from the heart attack!' And for f*ckin' twenty minutes I was all [makes crying face]. James Gunn is at the epicenter of far more f*cking firepwoer and hate than I have ever been – even with Master of the Universe, believe it or not. And he's the picture of grace under pressure. And not in a shitty, combative way: he's giving real responses to questions – like news is coming out of this – I see so many news pieces from his tweets and what not. He's brave, man, he's brave. Good thing they didn't pick ME to do that job; the moment someone was like 'You're an asshole!' I would've been like 'Peter! I quit [fake cries]!"

Kevin Smith is referring to how James Gunn has been actively out on the front lines of the new DC Studios plan, engaging fans constantly on social media platforms like Twitter, giving out real answers to pointed questions about what's happening with the franchise, and which rumors or absolutely not true. As it stands, it looks like Gunn and co. are doing an entire reset of the DC Universe, starting with a new Superman movie. A larger plan for the DC franchise will reportedly be unveiled early in 2023 – and the world is definitely waiting for it.

