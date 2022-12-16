ComicBook Nation: Avatar 2 Review & James Gunn's New Superman Movie Without Henry Cavill

The ComicBook Nation team reviews Avatar: The Way of Water, and once again get sucked into DC Studios drama, as Henry Cavill is officially done as Superman, and James Gunn is directing the next Superman Movie. We also breakdown the new trailers for the Barbie movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and give early reviews for Christmas releases Babylon (2022) and The Witcher: Blood Origin!

In his five-star review of Avatar 2, ComicBook.com critic Liam Crowley says the following:

Film is an ever-evolving medium that, for better or worse, demands a "what have you done for me lately" hunger from its audience. In the 13 years between Avatar films, fans have been treated to a rebirth of Star Wars, the meteoric rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and an overall box office boom that has made billion-dollar pictures a regular occurrence. With an abundance of theatrical treats over the past decade, the magic of Avatar (2009) has been somewhat overlooked. If there was any doubt, James Cameron reminds audiences exactly what he's capable of. Words don't do Avatar: The Way of Water justice. While this film has all the makings of a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience, audiences should relish in the fact that there is much more to come.

