Warner Bros. Discovery Replaces DC Films With DC Studios

DC Films is being replaced with a new Warner Bros. Discovery division named DC Studios. The company that brought you films starring DC's greatest superheroes is undergoing a name change to coincide with the announcement that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are the new bosses over DC's TV and film divisions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn and Peter Safran are co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios. This ends Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's long search to find someone to replace DC Films' Walter Hamada, who stepped down from his role over DC Films with the release of Black Adam.

"DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe," said Zaslav in a statement. "Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling."

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What Is DC Studios?

DC Studios is the new name for DC Films, the TV and film division at Warner Bros. Discovery. Walter Hamada is the former president of DC Films, with James Gunn and Peter Safran replacing him as co-chairs and CEOs. THR reports Gunn will handle the creative side of DC Studios, while Safran focuses on DC Studios' business and production slate. Both Gunn and Safran will report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav, while working alongside Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who oversees Warner Bros. Pictures.

The latest release from DC Films/DC Studios is Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson. The film successfully brought back Henry Cavill as Superman, with Cavill recently releasing a statement confirming future projects.