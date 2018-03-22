‘Krypton’: Who Is Adam Strange?

Krypton finally made its television debut tonight, and finally brought a DC Comics fan-favorite into live action.

Mild spoilers for tonight’s premiere episode of Krypton below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode kicked off the journey of Seg (Cameron Cuffe), a Kryptonian who would eventually become the grandfather of Superman. Seg essentially was going about with his life, coming to terms with his rankless identity in Kryptonian society, until he was met with a surprising revelation.

A man in a hoodie and baseball cap approached Seg, and identified himself as Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos). Adam claimed he was from Earth in the future, and the fate of his world would depend on Seg — and the safety of his grandson.

So, who exactly is Adam Strange, besides a mild-mannered Detroit Tigers fan? Here’s what you need to know.

Adam Strange first debuted in the pages of Showcase in the late 1950s as an attempt to give DC Comics readers a new, relatable hero set in the present day. Adam was an archaeologist who — via a “Zeta-Beam” sent by aliens — was accidentally teleported from Earth to the planet Rann. Adam ultimately grew to be the protector of the planet, fending it off from various extraterrestrial threats, with the help of his wits and a Rannian space suit.

Adam Strange appeared in several other contexts over the years, including in Justice League of America, Planet Heist, and 52. He then played a major role in trying to stop the Rann-Thanagar War and the Rann-Thanagar Holy War, conflicts that made him cross paths with Hawkman and Hawkwoman. (The latter of whom is expected to play a role in Krypton.)

In more recent years, Adam has played a role in some of DC’s intergalactic adventures, including appearances in Strange Adventures and R.E.B.E.L.S..

With so much backstory to potentially bring to the screen, but also the ability to essentially craft a new version of Adam for mainstream audiences, Sipos had a unique challenge.

“The way that I kind of approach this is, the world of Krypton is very militaristic, it’s dystopian, but for Adam…I mean the very nature of Adam Strange is that he is different,” Sipos said during a recent visit to the set of Krypton in Northern Ireland. “He’s strange. And when, in the comics, he goes to Rann, everyone talks about how much life he has in him and that he does things that are different and he’s kind of funny and sort of has a levity to him, that’s fascinating to them.”

“And Rann is very similar to Krypton,” Sipos, continued. “It’s very dystopian as well. So, I try and approach it with joy. I mean, he has a lot of pain. He had a difficult childhood. He didn’t feel that he fit in. He didn’t think that he would be a superhero. He would be the last one to say that he would be one. But, I think that’s what draws people to him, is that he’s the unlikely superhero. If he can be a superhero, then anyone can be.”

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.