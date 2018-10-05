DC Comics Fans React to First Look at ‘Krypton’s Lobo

The nerd world just got their first look at Krypton‘s newest big bad, and it looks like fans are a little bit divided.

Earlier today, SYFY revealed the first photo of Emmett J. Scanlan as Lobo, the galactic bounty hunter who will make his small-screen debut in Season 2 of Krypton.

Considering how beloved of a character Lobo has become over the years, it’s pretty easy to see why fans are so passionate about this reveal. But surprisingly, the response has ranged quite a bit, from some being excited by the costume, to others voicing their negative opinions in some very creative ways. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Awesome

#Krypton is doing the impossible. They’re embracing the comics and still making movie quality costumes on a tv budget. pic.twitter.com/407JVhcWoD — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 4, 2018

$$$

Why does Lobo look like he’d be the final boss if Hot Topic was a Video Game?



“GO AHEAD! I DARE YOU TO USE YOUR HOT CASH. IT HAS NO VALUE HERE!’#Lobo#Krypton pic.twitter.com/7rTpj8tTSH — Spooky Kevin Power ? (@kevinpowr) October 4, 2018

A Little Uncanny

First pic of LOBO looks cool. pic.twitter.com/JlG4Z7x9jT — Doc (@cameraviscera) October 4, 2018

A Valid Point

“Lobo is supposed to be huge like the comics!”

Comics are unreal btw

And if they used cgi to make him larger… You would still complain you entitled garbage nerd



Bane looked great..here… It doesn’t have to be bulky



Also Krypton’s Lobo… Well is Lobo, you’re just dumbass pic.twitter.com/CxnKTuj3Tp — failed to send tweet, can’t rt status (@V_ALLEL) October 4, 2018

Ready to Rock

People are confused, so: this is KRYPTON’s Lobo, who looks a lot like Dollar Store Rob Zombie. — Scott Wampler™ @ FALLOUT 76 (@ScottWamplerBMD) October 4, 2018

Just Wait and See

Nerds always think less of krypton then they get proven wrong



They thought they’re gonna go with

“Vril Dox II “but they went with the original one ?



Then they thought they’re gonna go with 52 Lobo and went with the classic one



I Love when arthouse Krypton prove nerds wrong pic.twitter.com/Wn59Kzz00z — failed to send tweet, can’t rt status (@V_ALLEL) October 4, 2018

Fair Point