Legends of Tomorrow’s Tala Ashe and Caity Lotz Talk the Importance of Feminism in Fandom

Fandom can be a complicated space, especially when it comes to the intersection of fandom and feminism and for Legends of Tomorrow stars Tala Ashe and Caity Lotz, it’s something they think needs to be addressed.

In an interview with Bustle the female stars of The CW’s Arrowverse talked about a range of issues of inclusion within fandom and one of those issues was the importance of feminism — for both male and female fans alike. For both Ashe and Lotz, it’s important that men feel included even as women’s voices begin to be more heard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think a lot of men, like if I post feminist stuff, a lot of men are feeling attacked right now,” Lotz said. “That highlighted for me the need to take the feminist movement in a way where we’re trying to bring men on as allies, not just leaving them out. And if our goal is equality and trying to get on the same level, we need those male allies.”

Lotz, who along with Ashe and other female stars of the Arrowverse are involved Shethority, “an online global collective that provides a positive space for women to discuss and conquer the unique challenges of the female experience in today’s world,” also noted gender roles and lack of voice are just as problematic for men as they are for women.

“The gender roles are just as damaging for men as they are for women,” she explained. “And letting men voice their issues and be able to talk about those problems will only help the feminist movement if men are less restricted by trying to fit into this alpha male box.”

When it comes to the Arrowverse, Legends of Tomorrow in particular has made huge strides at changing up some of those gender roles, providing fans an example how different can be empowering. On Legends of Tomorrow the show turns the idea that the team leader has to be male on its head with Lotz’s Sara Lance serving as Captain. It’s a big deal, especially as Sara is also bisexual adding an additional layer of representation, but Ashe wants fans to know that even with things being female-driven — both on the show and within the feminist movement — men are still needed.

“I think the feminist movement feels like it’s a female movement, but we need men because the reality is, like in our industry, and in any industry, men are still the ones running the show at the top, for the most part.”

And as for things within the industry, it’s something Ashe notes that the launch of the #MeToo movement has helped, but the momentum needs to keep moving forward.

“It does feel like the conversation is happening now in a great way,” Ashe said. “We unearthed a lot of really dark issues that have been going on in our industry for a long time, and my question is how do we fix it, and how do we keep the momentum going forward? I would love to see more male allies coming forward, not just for support but as change-makers, as people who are very actively part of the solution and not just condemning behavior.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.