‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Trailer Released at SDCC

The Legends of Tomorrow‘s latest mission has officially begun!

The CW recently released the first trailer for Legends of Tomorrow’s fourth season, which debuted at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. You can check it out above!

As fans will remember, Season 3 of Legends ended with Gary and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) approaching the team for help with a series of new magical threats. A previously-released synopsis teased that the Legends and Constantine will be traveling through history to hunt down “Fugitives”, a name given to magical creatures from myths, legends, and fairytales.

“[Season 3 Big Bad Mallus] is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4,” Klemmer explained in a previous interview. “Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk and his enterprises.

“But you know that Constantine is coming onto the show [as a regular] next season, so we want to go deeper, we want Mallus to be used as ‘the tip of the iceberg.’” Klemmer continued. “He is not human, and we want to start playing with the idea that Earth hasn’t always belonged just to our kind.”

As it turns out, this new mission will bring about quite a lot of casting changes for Legends. Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Wally West/Kid Flash, will be departing after the season premiere. And in addition to a potential new team member, the new season will see a surprising number of characters playing larger roles, including Constantine, Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), and some sort of new role for Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Ricardson-Sellers).

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season three finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.