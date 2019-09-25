Legends of Tomorrow Channels Batman v Superman With New Episode Title

Legends of Tomorrow has always had a unique relationship to the DC Comics universe, and it looks like the show’s latest episode title is no exception. On Wednesday, showrunner Keto Shimizu took to Twitter to share the title for the seventh episode of Legends’ fifth season, which is a play on one of DC’s previous big-screen ventures. The title is “Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness”, which seems to lampoon 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

While there’s no telling exactly what the episode will ultimately entail, the thought of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers being at odds with each other – presumably in some outrageous way – is certainly compelling. It also will be interesting to see how that could factor into the larger Season 5 storyline, which will see the team dealing with the various dead historical figures that Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) released from Hell in the last season finale.

“In the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com at the time. “She, unlike most people in Hell, isn’t going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there’s a flipside to the coin of this girl — now woman — who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life. Again, I feel like there’s a chance to get underneath all that. For us, it’s just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out.”

“I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless.” Klemmer added. “He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9/8c.