The ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Go on a Swashbuckling Adventure in “The Curse of the Earth Totem” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “The Curse of the Earth Totem”, the upcoming twelfth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode title appears to be a play on The Curse of the Black Pearl, the very first film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. And in a way, it telegraphs the episode pretty well, as the Legends are forced to become pirates in 1717. Apparently, this will be part of a quest to track down the Earth Totem, one of three totems that are currently unspoken for within the Arrowverse.

At this moment, Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has the Anasi Totem, while fellow Legend Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) holds the Air Totem. The Water Totem is currently spoken for by Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor), leaving the location of the Fire and Earth totems currently up in the air. (The former appeared in season two of the Vixen animated series, but there’s no telling where it is now.)

In this week’s episode, “Daddy Darhkest”, it was revealed that there is a sixth totem, but there’s no telling what exactly that is.

You can check out the full synopsis for “The Curse of the Earth Totem” below:

THE DEVIL’S TRIANGLE — When Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to take some private time, the Legends pursue a lead on the whereabouts of the long-lost Earth Totem. Without Sara’s knowledge, the Legends find themselves in 1717 to hunt for Blackbeard’s long-lost treasure, but in true Legends fashion things go awry.

Meanwhile, Ray (Brandon Routh) feels guilty about something he has done and tries to make amends, which lands him in even bigger trouble. Dominc Purcell, Nick Zano, Maise Richardson-Sellers and Nick Zano also stars.

Chris Tammaro directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Curse of the Earth Totem” will air on February 26th.