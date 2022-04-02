Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson’s Physical Awkwardness Helped Him Play The Batman

Robert Pattinson has had a tremendous career since the Twilight franchise. He’s starred in a bunch of independent films, but films like Good Time and The Lighthouse put the actor in a high tier category. The actor is known for his social awkwardness within the press and it actually helps him in The Batman. Director Matt Reeves recently sat down with KCRW and revealed exactly how Pattinson’s physical awkwardness helped him play the Caped Crusader.

“Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that’s partly him, but it’s something he’s in control of as well,” Reeves said to the Podcast. “One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he’s also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It’s all very technical, and it’s very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won’t see your eye. And he could do both those things at once.”

“He had a tremendous ability to access his emotions, but also be in control of his movement, so all of that stuff is coming from a very internal place. But he has a tremendous facility with himself physically. He’s just very able to access all of that stuff, but also weirdly at the same time, while he can be out of control, he can also be incredibly in control in terms of how to calibrate his voice, the way he’s leaning, where he’s standing. And so all of those choices I think he’s making are on some level, very conscious, too, even though I know some of it has to be unconscious because it is coming from a very instinctual place.” The Batman director added.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. The film is exclusively in theaters now.

