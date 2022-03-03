Naomi: “I Am Not a Used Car Salesman” Preview Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “I Am Not a Used Car Salesman”, the seventh episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode is expected to unveil more details surrounding Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), the mysterious character whose alien origins have been intersecting with that of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall). While most of the characters know Zumbado as Port Oswego’s used car salesman, it sounds like we will hear more details around his past on his and Naomi’s home world of Earth-29. You can check out the synopsis below.

In the comics, Zumbado is a member of the infamous “Twenty-Nine” on his home planet, a group of random beings who are given god-like superpowers. On their home planet, Zumbado was a mass murderer who gained his powers seconds before he would have died in the electric chair, which leads to him ruling their planet — and targeting Naomi, who is the only child born of the Twenty-Nine. While it’s unclear exactly how those aspects of comic lore will be adapted into television, the onscreen dynamic between Naomi and Zumbado is already a complex one.

“What’s great about that is you are going to see growth,” co-executive producer and director DeMane Davis recently told CBR. “In the pilot, you saw how she had a little conversation with him and how that ended. Standoff is the right word. She stands and has to make a decision. It was great seeing the two of them working together. One of the throughlines of the show is, ‘Don’t believe everything you think.’ Naomi has assumptions about him, and he certainly has assumptions about her. Instead of talking about it, you are going to see them communicate in a different way. It was cool to be able to talk them through what was happening around them. They were both really wonderful. They were both totally game for it. I noticed Cranston separated himself and stayed away a bit. It’s always interesting to see actors choose to distance themselves because it keeps that relationship fresh. You get to capture that on camera. Kaci was responding to him, so that energy becomes real in that space.”

You can check out the synopsis for “I Am Not a Used Car Salesman” below!

“SHOCKING TRUTHS – When Naomi finds herself in dire circumstances, she’s forced to seek help from Zumbado who knows more than Naomi could have imagined. Lisa France directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship.”

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “I Am Not a Used Car Salesman” will air on March 8th.