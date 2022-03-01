The CW Teases Returns of The Flash, Riverdale, Kung Fu, and More in New Mid-Season Teaser

The CW has released a mid-season teaser highlighting its various series and included in the teaser are new looks at the upcoming returns of The Flash, Riverdale, Kung Fu, Charmed, and more. The video, which you can check out below, also highlights the current seasons of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, both of which wrap up their seasons this week as well as new series Naomi.

https://youtu.be/i1fwjUbdDBg

When it comes to the series returns, those will be beginning in earnest next week. Kung Fu returns for the series’ second season on Wednesday March 9th. The first season of Kung Fu concluded with Nicky defeating Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) and releasing Biange back to the earth instead of destroying it or wielding the Sword of Liang Daiyu herself. However, Zhilan being arrested doesn’t stop the challenges for Nicky. Not only was Chapman upped to series regular for Season 2 and thus pretty much ensuring that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Zhilan, but it was previously revealed on Kung Fu that Nicky’s long lost cousin Mia (Vanessa Yao) is working with crime boss Russell Tan (Kee Chan) who clearly has some nefarious plans of his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the five-part “Armageddon” event last fall, The Flash returns for the next arc of Season 8 on Wednesday, March 9th as well with the episode “Impulsive Excessive Disorder” which will see Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) children, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) racing to repair issues in the timeline after they return to the future to find things not exactly as they left it.

Charmed returns for its fourth season on Friday March 11th. “After the tragic death of their sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) struggle to get back on their feet until a fateful encounter with the new Charmed One (Barrett) reawakens the Power of Three…and their sisterhood,” reads the official description for Season 4. “But who is this mysterious young artist from Philadelphia, and why was she — of all people — chosen to take on the mantle of a Charmed One? Could she be their long-lost sister? Or is she something else entirely?”

“To uncover the truth behind this new threat, they’ll need to rely on old allies Harry (Rupert Evans), Jordan (Jordan Donica), Josefina (Mareya Salazar) and Ruby (Bethany Brown), as well as unexpected new ones — Roxie (Shi Ne Nielson), the beguiling owner of magical nightclub The Blue Camellia, and Dev (Kapil Talwalkar), a popular performer at the club,” the description continues. “And the Charmed Ones will need all of the help they can get, because whoever is coming after them has a plan. And if it succeeds, it will mean the end of the Power of Three…forever.”

And lastly, Riverdale will return for the rest of its sixth season a bit later than the others. Riverdale will return on Sunday, March 20th. As for what to expect for Season 6 of Riverdale after the series’ “Rivervale” arc, which took a surreal approach to the series’ grasp on Archie comics canon, that is anyone’s guess though one series star has suggested the arc may have lasting impact.

“There’s going to be a lot of crazy, cool stuff for Toni’s storyline in Season 6. We have other dimensions,” Toni Topaz actress Vanessa Morgan recently told Us Weekly. “It’s going to be very, very cool [and] unlike any other season. I love, like, the witchy magic aspect of it all.”

“If you believe [in other dimensions] then there’s alternate realities all going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time,” Morgan continued. “I believe in that, and I feel like we’re kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it’ll all come together, and you’ll really realize how it all relates.”

Are you looking forward to the return of The CW’s shows? Let us know in the comments below!