New ‘Aquaman’ Movie Image Recreates Moment From The Comics

Shortly after Warner Bros. Pictures debuted a new image from Aquaman earlier today, fans on social media pointed out that the photo bore a striking resemblance to images found in DC’s recent comics.

The image shows the aquatic anti-hero (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) stood in front of a hologram projection of long-ago Atlantis ruler King Atlan.

The still comes courtesy of Empire Magazine, and as far as we can tell, a Twitter user named "Dudeseid" is the first to point out the similarities between the photo and a shot from

Warner released the first footage from the James Wan-directed actioner during San Diego Comic-Con just weeks ago.

“It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before,” leading man Jason Momoa told ComicBook.com in November ahead of his starring turn in Justice League.

Momoa’s comments echoed a description shared by Power Rangers star Ludi Lin, who plays Murk in Aquaman, when he said Wan “described his vision as Star Wars underwater because it is.”

The rock-and-roll, jeans-wearing and tattoo-sporting Aquaman — aka Arthur Curry — is “definitely a blue collar man” despite his heritage and destiny to one day inherit the throne as king of underwater utopia Atlantis, Momoa said on Conan.

“He’s raised by his father, he worked on bikes and trucks, and his dad was all-American. He’s definitely someone you can sit down and have a beer with. You can’t do that with Superman, you can’t do that with Batman. You can’t have a beer with Wonder Woman.”

Wan, director of The Conjuring and slick action blockbuster Furious 7, aims to rehab Aquaman’s image and show why the typically-made-fun-of superhero is “super cool.”

“Like 70% of our planet is water, right? So in a lot of ways he is the most powerful superhero,” Wan told IMDb. “So you know, I’m well aware going into this, that he has been somewhat of a joke in the superhero world for so long. And I’m not shying away from that, I’m leaning into it and taking what you think is a joke and trying to make it super cool.”

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Tempera Morrison, Djimon Hounsou, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman, Aquaman opens December 21.