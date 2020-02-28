Punchline Variant Cover Moved To Batman #92

Stanley “Artgerm” Lau will provide a variant cover for Batman #92, out on April 1, featuring Joker’s new #1 gal, Punchline. The issue was previously solicited as having a variant, but the content of the variant is new information. The Punchline variant was originally set to grace the cover of Batman #94 two months later. Writer James Tynion IV introduced the new character, who is described as cold and sadistic, to be Joker’s ideal woman, a far cry from the mostly-harmless fangirl that Harley Quinn was in many of her early appearances. Punchline’s first (brief) appearance in Batman #89 and her first full appearance in Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3 both sold out and are going back to press.

In the case of Hell Arisen #3, copies on eBay are currently averaging between $20 and $40, but have sold for as much as $60. This speculation is likely driven, at least in part, by the fact that so many people missed out on The Batman Adventures #12, where the character of Harley Quinn transitioned from TV to make her first comic book appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At least one commenter on Twitter suggested that the swap is a cruel April Fool’s joke for anybody who already ordered their copy of #92. That’s a complaint that fans have had across the board with Punchline-related content, since the much-hyped new character’s debut was announced after her first two appearances had already passed the final order cutoff date, the final day when comic book retailers in the direct market can modify their orders.

You can check out the cover itself below.

You can check out the official solicitation text for Batman #92 below.

BATMAN #92

(W) Tynion IV, James (A) Jimenez, Jorge (C) Jimenez, Jorge

Diamond#: FEB200417

The greatest heist in history is underway in Gotham City- courtesy of the mysterious crimemaster known as the Designer! Batman knows what he needs to do- but in order to stop the plot- he must first escape the most ingenious death trap the Riddler has ever devised!

The events of Tynion’s Batman run are helping build to Dark Nights: Death Metal, the follow-up to Dark Nights: Metal, the last big event storyline to introduce some popular new Bat-characters. It has been rumored — but has not yet been announced — that Tynion will have a relatively short run, leading up to a big event and creative change in Batman #100 at the end of the year.

Batman #92 will be available in print and digitally on April 1.