Red Hood Gets a New Costume

Ahead of Red Hood and the Outlaws #25, DC has released a first look at Jason Todd’s redesigned Red Hood costume, which incorporates an actual hood (as opposed to the metallic faceplate-style mask he has been wearing for years now) and a new logo that feels less Batman-inspired and more Azrael-like.

Under the hood, the new Red Hood will wear a mask that covers his nose and mouth, and a black mask with wings at the corners a la Nightwing or the Hal Jordan version of Parallax.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The images, which debuted in this week’s DC Nation magazine, have popped up online already. An upcoming change in Jason Todd’s methods, locale, and partners called for a new look and new weapons — and that was a challenge. The idea, according to the feature in DC Nation, was to distinguish him from the rest of the Batman family while also retaining his Bat-family features.

“I was doodling the character to get a handle on drawing him naturally,” artist Pete Woods said of the redesign. “I was drawing the hoodie with the mask under it and I thought, ‘Oh that’s kind of graphic,’ so I poked around with it. If you look at it, it’s the shadow of his hood over his eyes. I really was happy with it, and sent it in hoping that everyone else would like it.”

You can check out the official solicitation text for Red Hood and the Outlaws #26, the first issue featuring Jason Todd’s new costume, below.

Red Hood & the Outlaws #26

written by SCOTT LOBDELL

art and cover by PETE WOODS

variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Jason Todd’s about to take this vigilante game to a whole new level. His partners, Bizarro and Artemis? Gone! His mentor, Batman? Out! His base of operations, Gotham City? Abandoned. Cast out and alone, Red Hood embarks on a bold, brutal new mission, with a new costume, new weapons and a new plan to punish evildoers across the DCU. Plus, Pete Woods (JUSTICE LEAGUE) joins writer Scott Lobdell as this new era begins!

ON SALE 09.12.18

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | RATED T+

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.

h/t CBR