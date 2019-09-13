Rihanna Addresses Rumors She’s Playing Poison Ivy In The Batman Movie

DC fans are eager to get any new information on Matt Reeves‘ upcoming The Batman movie, especially when it comes to the casting of the villains, including Poison Ivy. Ivy has not been confirmed for the film by Reeves or Batman actor Robert Pattinson, but there have been rumors swirling around the villains that could be used in the new film, and combined with an Instagram post from Rihanna that got people thinking that maybe she was hinting at playing the role, mostly because of a Batman reference. Rihanna was recently asked about that rumor and managed to clear everything up.

It all started when Rihanna shared a video of her boot as she was traveling in a car with the caption “bat-mobile , but make it fashion! get into this matte leather-rubber fusion tho. @fenty.” The Batmobile reference was pretty much what did it, but when ET caught up with her recetnly she didn’t realize what that video had started.

“Wait did I hint anything? Oh that?! Really? That!? Are you serious? No that has nothing to do with Poison Ivy,” Rihanna said.

“That [post] has to do a lot with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions,” Rihanna said. “I have bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I’m just being honest. And yeah, I died my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original.”

She hasn’t been contacted about any role in The Batman. That said, she would very much love to try out for the role of Poison Ivy, because she isn’t kidding about being a huge fan of the character.

“You know what, they didn’t call me yet,” Rihanna said. “But if they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life. I did it for Halloween one year, I mean come on!”

You heard her Reeves. Make it happen!

We don’t know much about The Batman other than it will focus more on the Dark Knight’s detective skills and less on his combat prowess, though we also imagine there will be plenty of action sequences in the final film. We aren’t sure if he’s facing Deathstroke, Poison Ivy, The Joker, Penguin, Riddler, or any of his other iconic rogues, and we also aren’t sure if Catwoman or any of his other allies, like Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and more, are making an appearance.

Here’s hoping we find out more soon!