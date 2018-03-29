When Do ‘iZombie’ and ‘Riverdale’ Return?

As of tonight, two of The CW‘s fan-favorite shows will be going on a brief break.

Both iZombie and Riverdale will not be airing new episodes until mid-April, placing them on one and two-week hiatuses, respectively.

After this week’s “Goon Struck”, iZombie will not air a new episode until April 9th. Instead, The CW will be airing a “Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day” special in the normal 9/8c timeslot on April 2nd.

And after tonight’s “The Noose Tightens”, Riverdale will be on a two-week break, not airing new episodes until April 18th. On April 4th, The CW will re-air one of the season’s earlier episodes, “The Tell-Tale Heart”. And on April 11th, the network will be airing a 90-minute special documentary called Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

Coincidentally enough, when both shows return, they will be doing so with a somewhat musical tone. On April 9th, iZombie will return with “My Really Fair Lady”, an episode that sees Liv (Rose McIver) eat the brains of an underground theater performer, played by Crazy Ex Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom. In the process, Liv will be dealing with a new sort of calling in life, following the shocking ending of this week’s episode.

“I don’t think Liv agrees with any of those black and white ideas.” McIver said of the show’s new status quo during a set visit last year. “I think she sort of thinks there’s a way of juggling being a good person and contributing to her society with occasionally bending rules when she feels like she needs to help people who need it. She’s definitely not as by the book as Major, or as she may have been in the past, but it’s always with really good intentions.”

And when Riverdale returns on April 18th, it will be with the episode “A Night to Remember”, which sees the ensemble putting on a school production of Carrie: The Musical. As fans can expect, plenty of drama will ensue from that.

“I don’t think it’d be Riverdale if there wasn’t something tragic about a musical episode.” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, said during the show’s recent PaleyFest panel. “It can be a breath of fresh air for people who have been watching a debilitating series of events for these characters. But we still find a way to pick you up and slam you back down.”

iZombie will return on Monday, April 9th, at 9/8c on The CW, following Legends of Tomorrow‘s season three finale.

Riverdale will return on Wednesday, April 18th, at 8/7c on The CW.