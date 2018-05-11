‘Shazam!’ Director Addresses Why Costume Hasn’t Been Officially Revealed

Fans have seen glimpses of the Shazam! costume, but when are we going to get an actual full reveal?

That’s the question on many fan’s minds at the moment, especially since earlier in the year director David F. Sandberg revealed an official photo was right around the corner. Since then no picture has been released, and a fan directly asked the director about the delay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Plans changed from what I’d been told,” Sandberg said. “I don’t know what the current plans are. I’m now just focusing on making a good movie and trying not to talk about things before I’m supposed to talk about them.”

Plans changed from what I’d been told. I don’t know what the current plans are. I’m now just focusing on making a good movie and trying not to talk about things before I’m supposed to talk about them. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 11, 2018

Truthfully we all want Shazam! to succeed on the big screen, so if an image getting delayed is what helps that happen then please, take 6 months more to release it. From the early glimpses though it is looking pretty slick, and seems to capture the comic origins of the character.

For context, here is what Sandberg originally said about the official reveal.

“WB have already decided yes. Actually if someone had managed to snap a shot of the suit last week when we were shooting outside they would have released an official pic right away. Since we got away with it they want to do more of an official thing. And it’s right around the corner…”

Hopefully, we can see the suit in all its glory soon.

You can find the official description of Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.