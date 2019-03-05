New ‘Shazam!’ Poster Spotted Ahead of Trailer Debut

With the newest, and likely final trailer for Shazam! set to arrive online sometime Monday, a brand new poster for the film has been spotted over at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.

The new image features star Zachary Levi in his full Shazam costume, playing around with his newly-discovered lightning powers. They may be a little too powerful to charge every phone in the mall, but they’ll certainly come in handy when taking on Mark Strong’s Sivana in the film.

Over to the side of the poster, below the title and logo, the message “Just say the word” teases the magical transformation that Billy Batson undergoes in order to become the heroic Shazam. You can take a look at the full poster below.

In the posters and trailers for the film, as well as any press interviews that have come up to this point, Levi has looked like he’s having an absolute blast bringing this character to life. Well, that’s mostly due to the fact that he’s absolutely enjoying everything about playing Shazam on the big screen. Earlier this summer at San Diego Comic Con, ComicBook.com talked with Levi about the role, and he said that his love for Shazam helped bring his enthusiasm to work with him day after day.

“I’ve been a comic fan since I was a little kid but I don’t know it nearly as well as probably everybody sitting in these chairs,” Levi said. “There are two characters that I can think of in all of comics, including DC and Marvel. And it’s Billy Batson and then Peter Parker. Those two, to me at least, you get to go on this journey of, instead of it being, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again?’ and then whatever that is, it’s like, ‘I get to save the world again?!’”

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Shazam! trailer later today? What are you hoping to see included in the footage? Let us know your thoughts and wishes in the comments below!

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5th.

