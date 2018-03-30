‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Denies “Sex Cult” Ties

Following the arrest of its leader and questions about the future of Allison Mack, longtime Smallville leading lady Kirstin Kreuk has issued a statement denying ties to an alleged “sex cult.”

NXIVM identifies itself as a self-help group — “a multi-level marketing organization that offers personal and professional development seminars” — but has been accused of sapping the resources of its members, holding people against their will, and branding malnourished women as part of a non-consensual domination/submission culture. The cult is called DOS, believed to be short for “dominus obsequious sororium,” which is Latin for the “master over the slave women,” according to a former publicist and several women who have come forward after getting out of it. Amid reports that Mack might be arrested soon, Kreuk was named as the one who recruited Mack (who also appeared on Smallville) into the group years ago, before leaving herself.

“When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program,” Kreuk said on Twitter. “I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico on Sunday for charges of human trafficking for sexual purposes. In a leaked video that purportedly showed his arrest, a pair of women identified as Mack and Battlestar Galactica alum Nicki Clyne are seen looking on, confused and objecting.

Rumors of NXIVM running a “sex cult” first surfaced in November of last year, with Mack as the news hook for numerous entertainment outlets.

“The allegations relayed in the story are built upon sources, some of which are under criminal investigation or already indicted, who act as a coordinated group,” NXIVM said in a statement. “We will explore any and all legal remedies to correct these lies.”

Mack herself has had no public statement since allegations of her involvement in criminal activity first came to light.