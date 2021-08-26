Stargirl: Trae Romano Teases "Precarious Situations" for Mike in Season 2

✖

If there's one thing that Courtney Whitmore's (Brec Bassinger) step-brother Mike Dugan (Trae Romano) has wanted on DC's Stargirl, it's to be a superhero and a full-fledged part of the Justice Society of America. But while Mike gets his chance in this week's "Summer School: Chapter Three", things don't go very smoothly. Not only does Mike's efforts to use Thunderbolt to help the team take on The Shade backfire, but he ends up wishing away the genie away, leaving Mike more alone than ever. According to Romano, it's a setup that will see Mike get into some "precarious" situations going forward.

"I think you should worry about your good buddy Mike. I think Mike needs a hug, honestly," Romano told ComicBook.com. "But as the episodes go on, Mike gets into a lot more precarious situations, just from trying to be more independent, and things of that nature. And honestly, 90% of the stuff that happens to Mike, he's bringing on himself unwittingly, and he just puts himself in really bad situations... I don't really know how to put it. He's just kind of in a bad headspace for a little bit, and he's really getting taken advantage of for the next few episodes."

One of the people who might be interested in using Mike is Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy). The Season 2 premiere revealed that Mike was on Cindy's list of possible recruits for her Injustice Unlimited incarnation of the Injustice Society. However, whatever is in store for Mike, Romano says fans should just hang in there.

"So yeah, just like hang in there with Mike," Romano said. "It's going to be a rough few episodes, but he'll come back. He always does. It’s going to be an interesting season for Mike, because there’s a lot of things that happened. There’s a lot of new characters that he interacts with. There’s a lot of new relationships that he builds, and his relationships and his family changed a lot… It’s going to be this gray area for Mike for a little bit."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

