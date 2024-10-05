PS6 Reportedly Already Being Shown Off by Sony

According to a new rumor, Sony has already begun to show off the PS6 to various partners, or at least a prototype of the console. The report comes the way of Russian journalist Anton Logvinov via his personal Telegram account. The journalist doesn't divulge a ton of salient details, but does mention the new console in relation to Tokyo Game Show, where Sony was present last month.

Logvinov specifically claims that Sony not only returned to the Japanese trade and games show, which it has skipped in recent years, but showed of its next-gen console -- or at least a prototype of it -- to select partners. It is suggested that this led to a larger than normal attendance for the show.

Whether PS6 games were shown off running on the prototype machine or if Sony was just showing off its hardware plans while talking shop with partners interested in developing for it, the rumor does not say. Unfortunately, what is above, is the extent of the rumor, which naturally should be taken with a grain of salt. The source in question has both proven reliable in the past as well as been off the mark in the past. This is typically true of all that peddle in rumors and leaks.

As for when Sony is trying to release the PS6, we don't firmly know. All we have pertaining to the potential release date of the PS6 is some leaked Microsoft documents, which claim the new console will release in 2028 alongside the new Xbox. These documents are a couple years old though, so it is unclear if this date is accurate, assuming it was ever accurate in the first place.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not addressed this new PS6 rumor, nor the speculation it has created within the PlayStation community. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest PlayStation news, all of the latest PlayStation rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation deals -- click here.