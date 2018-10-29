‘Supergirl’ Gets Her New Suit in “Man of Steel”

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl gave fans the origin story for this season’s villain, Agent of Liberty, but it also gave viewers something else — Supergirl‘s new armor.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Man of Steel”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of last week’s “Fallout”, Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra), used the device previously used to end the Daxamite invasion in Season 2 to impregnate the atmosphere with Kryptonite making it toxic to Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). This put the heroine in a near-death situation, one that even Brainy’s best efforts and the previously useful sun lamps weren’t able to fix.

With things looking grim by episode’s end with Supergirl too weak to survive a trip to Argo to save her life, Alex (Chyler Leigh) called in Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). It turns out Lena had a solution that would not only let Supergirl recover from the Kryptonite poisoning, but survive while they work on a larger, more permanent fix. That solution? a special suit contained a small device that, when placed on Supergirl’s chest, unfurled to surround her in protective armor.

First seen in the teaser trailer shared at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the armored suit is a familiar blue and red, but comes with a mask and glowing, light up chest sigil. The new costume will allow Supergirl to survive the poison atmosphere but will also allow her to continue to fight against the injustice and hatred sweeping across the nation.

It’s both fitting and interesting that it’s L Corp responsible for the new suit. L Corp built the device that Mercy repurposed to weaponize against Supergirl in the first place, but more than that it’s possible that the new suit takes a few cues from Lex Luthor’s war suit. Fans got to see parts of that suit in action, along with Lena noting that she’d made some improvements. With Lex himself slated to come to Supergirl this season, showrunners have said he will go up against not just Supergirl, but Lena as well.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season,” Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement when the announcement was made. “We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor.”

What do you think about Supergirl‘s new suit? Let us know in the comments.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.