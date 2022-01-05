Superman Fans Celebrate George Reeves’ Birthday

Superman fans are taking a moment to pay tribute to George Reeves on his birthday. The Adventures of Superman star was born on this day in 1914. He started his film career in the 30s became The Man of Steel in 1951. Before then, comic book adaptations weren’t commonplace. However, the quick success of the show made Reeves into a bonafide celebrity. ABC purchased the rights to broadcast Adventures of Superman and it helped the company tremendously. As an added perk, the Man of Tomorrow actor became a household name among most American families. For six seasons, and 104 episodes, Reeves was beamed into homes across the country. DC Comics had to be thrilled to see some of the growth that his portrayal provided over time. It is not for the success of the Adventures of Superman series, there probably wouldn’t be all these television show adaptations that play on various networks today.
Before becoming The Man of Steel, Reeves was born George Keefer Brewer in Woolstock, Iowa. His big break came when he was cast as Stuart Tarleton in Gone with the Wind. As one of the Tarleton Twins, Reeves became a familiar face for a lot of viewers. However, that was just a minor role in the orbit of larger stars. Warner Bros. signed him to a contract and that led to the name change. Sadly, he passed away on June 16, 1959 from a gunshot wound. Still, for a lot of people, he was their first entry point to Superman.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Have you ever seen any old reruns of the Adventures of Superman? Let us know down in the comments!