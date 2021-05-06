Superman & Lois: David Ramsey Directs “Man of Steel” — Check Out the Details

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Man of Steel,” the upcoming, May 25 episode of Superman & Lois. Directed by Arrow veteran David Ramsey, the episode centers on Clark helping Jordan get used to a new power that he has developed, while Lois’s investigation continues to develop. The seventh episode of the series, “Man of Steel” will be the second episode following a brief hiatus the show took after someone involved with the production tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. It followes May 18’s “Broken Trust,” the details of which you can check out here.

Ramsey is expected to make some on-camera appearances in the Arrowverse this season — his first since the Arrow season finale, in which he was seemingly chosen by a Green Lantern ring to protect Earth. Before the ring appeared in the episode, John Diggle (the character played by Ramsey) was traveling with his wife Lyla Michaels to Metropolis for a change of scenery following the death of Oliver Queen.

DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is grappling with a new power. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark’s help which leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star.

The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Jai Jamison.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Man of Steel” will debut on May 25.