Superman & Lois "Broken Trust" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Broken Trust", the sixth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode will air on May 18, marking the series' return after a brief hiatus during which Supergirl aired the first half of its final season. The episode will pick up roughly where things left off with Morgan Edge cultivating a supply of Kryptonite-X, and people around Smallville beginning to develop super-powers as a result. This is all against the backdrop of Lois's investigation of Edge, who would love to see her out of the picture.

SUPERMAN & LOIS RETURNS TONIGHT WITH NEW EPISODES – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reconsiders his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football. Meanwhile, Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) continued investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) requires her to trust an unexpected ally. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Katie Aldrin.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c after episodes of The Flash. The series will return on May 18th.