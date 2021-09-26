Superman & Lois: DC Comics Icon Jim Lee Draws Tribute to The CW Series

The first season of The CW’s latest Arrowverse series Superman & Lois is now streaming on HBO Max and to celebrate, DC Comics icon Jim Lee recently took to social media to share epic new artwork paying tribute to the series and its fresh take on its titular characters as not just the heroic characters fans know and love, but as people with complicated lives as well. In a brief Twitter thread, Lee praised series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch for their portrayals of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane as well as the show’s approach to the family dynamic.



“As a big Superman fan (and also as a father)-it was a real joy following the premiere season of ‘Superman and Lois’ on @TheCW-just love how Tyler Hoechlin & Bitsie Tulloch bring arguably the world’s most iconic couple to life, balancing their own aspirations & jobs as defenders of Truth and Justice with the equally challenging responsibility of being the best parents to their twin sons they can be,” Lee wrote. “And show creators Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing do a great job of keeping us on our toes with the twists and turns of both Clark and Lois’ journeys!”

Lee concluded his thread by reminding followers that all 15 extended episodes of Superman & Lois‘ first season are now streaming on HBO Max. While not mentioned by Lee in his thread, Superman & Lois has already been renewed for a second season, production on which is underway. Tulloch recently took to social media herself to share that work was underway, revealing that the title of the Season 2 premiere is “What Lies Beneath”.



Lee’s new Superman & Lois art isn’t the first time he’s shared art in celebration of one of The CW’s DC Comics-inspired shows. Lee recently shared epic artwork featuring Stargirl from the series of the same name starring Brec Bassinger as the titular heroine. That series is currently airing its second season, subtitled “Summer School”, on The CW on Tuesdays. The first season of that series is also currently available to stream on HBO Max.



The first season of Superman & Lois is now streaming on HBO Max. The series is expected to return in early 2022 on The CW.



What do you think of Lee’s Superman & Lois art? What did you think of the first season of Superman & Lois? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!