Superman & Lois is Now Available to Stream

The first season of The CW’s Superman & Lois is now streaming on HBO Max. The superhero series, set in the shared CW/DC unives known colloquially as the Arrwoverse. Set in Smallville, Superman & Lois sees the titular couple (Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles from Supergirl and the various crossover events) deal with some major life changes as they try to navigate professional and family life challenges made all the more complex given that Clark is Superman — a secret he can’t keep from his sons anymore. The series will also feature a number of characters from the larger Superman story, including Lana Lang (Emanuelle Chriqui) and Lois’s father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh).

HBO Max will serve as the home to the expanded episodes that previously streamed on The CW’s website the day after the series aired. Superman & Lois has already been renewed for a second season.

Earlier today, HBO Max also announced that they are reducing their annual subscription price in order to make up for the loss of their Amazon Prime Video Channels coverage.

You can see the series’ official synopsis below.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.



Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”).



Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) enter their lives.