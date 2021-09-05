DC's Jim Lee Celebrates The CW's Stargirl With Epic Art

✖

The second season of DC's Stargirl is well underway on The CW with the young heroes of the Justice Society of America just beginning to realize that there might be a larger villain to deal with than the recently-arrived Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake). Now, in honor of the series, which has already been renewed for a third season, DC Comics' Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee recently shared epic new artwork of the show's titular hero.

Was inspired to draw this illustration of Stargirl from the awesome @TheCW DC TV show starring Brec Bassinger! For fans of the show, you already know that @stargirl_cw is not just an action-packed, fun, often poignant look at the life of Courtney Whitmore… pic.twitter.com/Fb89xrE87s — Jim Lee (@JimLee) August 30, 2021

"Was inspired to draw this illustration of Stargirl from the awesome @TheCW DC TV show starring Brec Bassinger!" Lee wrote. "For fans of the show, you already know that @stargirl_cw is not just an action-packed, fun, often poignant look at the life of Courtney Whitmore and her struggles adjusting to a new life in the seemingly perfect suburbs of Blue Valley, Nebraska, but that the show really is a deep dive into the Golden Age—the earliest era of DC mythology! For her new stepdad (played to earnest perfection by Luke Wilson) is not just her new role model in life but a former superhero sidekick who comes into his own heroic identity at S.T.R.I.P.E. who once worked with the iconic Justice Society of America & also the Seven Soldiers of Victory! And now Courtney has to negotiate all the ups & downs of being the new leader of the JSA as Stargirl!"

He continued, "As a longtime fan of the JSA, it's great seeing writer/producer Geoff Johns and James Robinson bringing their love & knowledge of these legendary characters as they have introduced the modern incarnations of Wildcat, Hourman, Dr. Mid-Nite, and Thunderbolt! The Show's Stunt Coordinator Walter Garcia does an amazing job of bringing to life the dynamic powers of all its heroes & villains using both practical & digital effects, especially when it comes to creating the amazing, unique fighting style that is Stargirl's!"

DC's Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore and her stepfather Pat Dugan as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC's very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In Season 2, Courtney and her friends take on one of DC's most terrifying adversaries, the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso. The series stars Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, uke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

