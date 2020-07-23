Robin Makes a Major Change to a Batman Villain

✖

The DC Comics canon has put a lot of its characters through the proverbial wringer over the past few years, and that has especially been the case for the members of the Bat-family. Even as the "Joker War" looms largely over Gotham City, sucking countless heroes and villains into its grasp, the repercussions of certain plotlines are still being felt. That was especially true for the most recent issue of Teen Titans, which saw Damian Wayne/Robin try to get revenge for a years-long plotline -- only for things to turn in a pretty gnarly direction. Spoilers for Teen Titans #43 below! Only look if you want to know!

As the rest of the team tried to deal with Brother Blood's various underlings, Damian was undergoing a bit of emotional turmoil. After being visited by Jonathan Kent/Superboy, who worried if Damian was headed on a dark path, he remarked that he wasn't afraid of what the future held for him. He then conspicuously left a trail that led Batman and the other Teen Titans to wonder what he was up to.

Towards the issue's end, Damian made his way to Gotham's lower docks, where he watched KGBeast engage in some sort of back-alley deal. As Damian remarked to himself, he needed to get vengeance on KGBeast for his near-fatal shooting of Dick Grayson, which gave him amnesia and led him to adopt the controversial identity of "Ric Grayson".

(Photo: DC Comics)

The Teen Titans then tried to intervene and stop Robin, but he refused to listen to them. As he made his attack at KGBeast, the team tried to stop him from killing him, but Robin did something else instead. He sliced KGBeast's left arm clean off, slightly above the prosthetic cannon that he usually has.

(Photo: DC Comics)

That decision is definitely a surprising one, not only because it leaves KGBeast in need of some sort of new upgrade, but also because it proves how far Damian is willing to go in this particular scenario. If the solicitation for the series' next issue (which you can check out below) is any indication, it seems like the repercussions of Robin doing this to KGBeast will continue to be felt.

"TEEN TITANS #44

(W) Thompson, Robbie (A) Pansica, Eduardo (C) Chang, Bernard

In this issue- Crush- Roundhouse- Kid Flash- and Red Arrow chase down Robin- who's on the hunt for villains he thinks must pay the ultimate price for their crimes. With Batman also on the case- can the Teen Titans get to Damian Wayne before his father does?"

What do you think of Robin cutting KGBeast's arm off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.