‘Teen Titans GO!’ Features a ‘Suicide Squad’ Easter Egg

Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans GO! Is always packed with witty references and easter eggs that aren’t restricted to the DC Comics canon, but the latest episode featured a funny nod at the cinematic universe.

The latest episode called “Costume Contest” had Robin pitching different dress-up ideas for Halloween, including the crew going as different members of the movie version of the Suicide Squad.

The Titans want to win a costume contest at a Halloween party, so Robin presents a series of mocks featuring the team dressed as the Scooby Gang from Scooby Doo, Dorothy and her companions from The Wizard of Oz, and then the Suicide Squad. Check it out below!

Starfire goes as Harley Quinn, Raven dresses as Katana, Beast Boy as Killer Croc, Cyborg as Deadshot, and Robin hilariously looks like the Jared Leto-version of the Joker.

Though it seems like they’re going to settle on the Suicide Squad, the Titans are interrupted by the H.I.V.E. Five, who brag about how they win the costume contest every year and plan to do so again.

Though it seems like a useless endeavor, the Titans eventually realize that in order to beat the H.I.V.E., they must be the H.I.V.E. Robin goes as Gizmo, Starfire as Jinx, Beast Boy as See-More, Raven as Billy Numerous, and Cyborg as Mammoth.

However, their costumes are very poorly made in haste. But with the costume contest rapidly approaching, they decide to raid H.I.V.E.’s base and steal their costumes for themselves.

The episode also has cameos from the Brain, Aqualad, and Batman and Commissioner Gordon (who win the second place prize as Gilligan and the Skipper from Gilligan’s Island).

Teen Titans GO! manages to pack each episode with tons of references that indicate the creators love the DC Comics lore. While the show is very much a comedic children’s program that doesn’t exist in any sort of continuity, it does manage to remain reverential.

Making Robin the Joker is an especially nice touch considering the traumatic history between the characters, not to mention all of the rumors about Jason Todd becoming the Joker in the DC cinematic universe. Whether the costume pairing was a knowing nod toward those rumors or just a coincidence doesn’t matter. It still works.

Teen Titans GO! airs Fridays on Cartoon Network.