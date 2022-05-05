Texas Family Wear Batman, Superman Costumes for Son's Cancer Treatments

✖

A Texas family has made headlines in recent days when photos of them all wearing superhero costumes for their son's cancer treatments began to go viral. Natalia and Dario Hernandez spoke with CBS Austin about their outfits that they wore for their three year old son Leone, who was diagnosed with a "high-risk form of leukemia" in July of 2021. The young boy has now entered the third stage of his treatment, meaning he's receiving chemotherapy treatments every day, and to keep up his spirits and remind him that he's not alone his family have taken to wearing superhero costumes for each and every visit to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

"I don't think anybody would believe that your children will have something like that, until that happens. We couldn't believe we had a kid with cancer and that was a really big struggle. We couldn't accept it," Natalia said. "That's what you have to show them. This way, they can lead and see by example and be happy and proud of having family who will fight for them...My husband says that anything that can come in the future will be easier than what we have right now but it's not impossible. It doesn't really matter as long as you can keep moving forward."

For some people superheroes are mythical... but not for Natalia and Dario Hernandez. They know a real, live superhero -- their three year old Leone.https://t.co/CeDLQxO1pV — ABC 7 Amarillo (@ABC7Amarillo) May 4, 2022

Among the costumes that the Hernandez family have worn include Batman, Catwoman, Superman, Supergirl, Captain America, and Captain Marvel. Natalia's employer, Mi Cocina Restaurant in Richardson, Texas, is also getting behind their employee and her child, raising money for the non-profit Children's Health patients.

Our patient Leone is a superhero as he battles leukemia. To celebrate #NationalSuperheroDay, his mom found a way to support us through her work at Mi Cocina. Dine at any DFW Mi Cocina April 28 – May 1, and you can give back to our patients. https://t.co/sd5qwwGXIM pic.twitter.com/ka1M7hKvzz — Children's Health (@childrens) April 25, 2022

Central to the Children's Health hospital is The Red Balloon League, described as "an unstoppable force, fighting for the patients at Children's Health." Their official site features countless young people and volunteers wearing capes as well, having recently celebrated National Superhero Day.