The Batman: Catwoman Fan Art Imagines Comic Accurate Suit for Sequel

The Batman has officially made its way on to the HBO Max streaming service and it's an absolute hit. The film almost reached 800 million at the box office and was a critical success. One of the reasons for that success is Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of Catwoman. Kravitz nailed the role and the scenes with Selina Kyle and Batman were arguably the best moments of the film. The Batman has a sequel into development that was announced during Warner Bros. CinemaCon panel and it is unclear if all of the original cast members will return. Although, it is uncertain if Kravitz will return as Catwoman, a fan has imagined a more accurate version of her Catwoman costume for the sequel.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle Jaxonderr has created what he believes Kravitz should look like in the sequel to the film about the Caped Crusader. The costume is very comic accurate and gives her the classic Catwoman goggles and leather unitard. It's much different than her makeshift costume from The Batman and would please Catwoman fans around the world. You can check out the fan art below!





Kravitz's Selina Kyle and Robert Pattinson's Batman had some really good chemistry throughout The Batman and even during the press tour. Previously, Kravitz revealed what she thinks of the Bat-Cat romance. According to The Art of The Batman book, Kravitz called the romance between the two characters a love-hate thing.



"Cat and-mouse is a great way to describe it, I think there's a love-hate thing, and I think the line between love and hate is very thin," said Kravitz. "There's a really deep soul connection, even though they see things differently and they come from very different backgrounds. | think that they are actually fighting for the same thing and they're both people who really believe in justice. Their idea of what justice is might be a little bit different, but they're both people who really fight for what they believe in, they aren't afraid to fight, they aren't afraid to die for what they believe in. I also think they're people who have often felt alone, which is how they were able to become the people they are now, and acquire the skills that they have. So I think they meet each other and finally meet someone who can match them. It's scary and exciting and sexy, all at the same time."



Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.

