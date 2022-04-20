The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Calls Bat-Cat Relationship a “Love-Hate Thing”

The Batman ushers in a new era of the Batman and Catwoman romance and the films start have really pulled it off. Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson had some really good chemistry throughout the film and even during the press tour. Now, Kravitz is revealing what she thinks of the Bat-Cat romance. According to The Art of The Batman book, Kravitz called the romance a love-hate thing.

“Cat and-mouse is a great way to describe it, I think there’s a love-hate thing, and I think the line between love and hate is very thin,” said Kravitz. “There’s a really deep soul connection, even though they see things differently and they come from very different backgrounds. | think that they are actually fighting for the same thing and they’re both people who really believe in justice. Their idea of what justice is might be a little bit different, but they’re both people who really fight for what they believe in, they aren’t afraid to fight, they aren’t afraid to die for what they believe in. I also think they’re people who have often felt alone, which is how they were able to become the people they are now, and acquire the skills that they have. So I think they meet each other and finally meet someone who can match them. It’s scary and exciting and sexy, all at the same time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pattinson recalled The Batman as having “a very binary, black-and-white way of

thinking about the world” and even went on to describe it before Kravitz chimed in: “Here he’s like, ‘There are criminals and there are victims of criminals’ I think Catwoman is the first person where he really struggles to think, ‘Well, you are on the bad side, but I like you,’” Pattinson revealed.” “It’s the beginning of a crack in his pretty rigid worldview. He can’t put his finger on how he feels about her, and it kind of drives him a little bit crazy.”



Zoé Kravitz agrees by stating: “Batman is always trying to figure Selina out, and I think the audience will be too,” the actress said. “You meet her one way and then she looks another way, and it’s kind of this onion that you just keep on peeling the layers off [of].”



The Batman focuses primarily on the Dark Knight in his second year as the character and puts Bruce Wayne on the back burner. Fans wanted to know if Pattinson’s take on the character will ever get his playboy persona and Matt Reeves revealed if that will happen. According to this new interview with KCRW, the film’s director teases that he will.



“One of the things that was interesting to me was to focus on not an origin tale because we’d seen Burton had done that so well, and Nolan did it so well,” Reeves told the podcast. “I wanted to do an early years “Batman” and Bruce Wayne. And it was important to me that while it wasn’t an origin story, he was, in the early years of what he was doing, and was still trying to make sense of himself, was still a young man trying to put himself together and find a way to function. This idea of not yet understanding even the asset that being Bruce Wayne could be, the way that other iterations of the character have where they realize, oh, I can be Bruce Wayne, and that can be another kind of mask. He’s just not together enough yet to even understand how valuable that’s gonna be.”



Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. The film is exclusively in theaters now.



Do you think of Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson? Did they pull off the romance? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!