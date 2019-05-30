The Batman Reportedly Shooting This Fall in UK

It’s been long, convoluted road to the next live-action Batman movie – but now it seems the official start date for the film could be in sight: It’s now being reported that Matt Reeves’ The Batman will start shooting this fall in the UK!

Here’s the announcement from British site UK Production News:

Videos by ComicBook.com

THE BATMAN, a new film to be directed by Matt Reeves, is shooting in London this Autumn. Visit https://t.co/PDDW8hgQhK for more info about this production and many more. pic.twitter.com/ORALULsA5y — UK Production News (@Uk_Production) May 29, 2019

This proposed production start for The Batman lines up with previous rumors that the film will start shooting this fall. With the official release date for the film now set at June 25, 2021, there’s not a lot of room for delay left that Reeves could utilize; he almost has to get this film underway before the end of 2019, which subsequently means there will have to be official details revealed for it (casting, storyline) fairly soon. Suffice to say, DC’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this year will be an eventful one.

Right now, there’s a lot of heat surrounding The Batman – ever since it was revealed that Twilight star Robert Pattinson may be Reeves’ Batman. Of course, there’s been talk that X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult is also in the final running for the Batman role, and mum’s been the word ever since. No, really – here’s the only thing Pattinson has been willing to say about the matter:

“I’m sorry, but I absolutely can’t talk about that,” Pattinson told reporters at Cannes.

Indiewire also noted the following about Pattinson’s Cannes interviews: “He had prepared a pat answer for any press queries about his pending deal on Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” “I am only answering questions about ‘The Lighthouse,’” he said, smiling,” Indie Wire wrote.

Right now, it seems like The Batman is going to focus on Bruce Wayne in a younger stage of his life and career as Batman. Hints and teases from Reeves seem to indicate that his Batman movie will be a true detective Noir tale, and will feature a lineup of iconic Batman rogues. Casting those rogues is an equally big step; DC fans have been seeing a lineup of fan-casting choices or actors even campaigning for roles. For example: Frozen star Josh Gad have been campaigning to play Penguin for more than a year; now, Powerless star Vanessa Hudgens is openly campaigning to play Catwoman in Reeves film – and possibly beyond (like the upcoming Gotham City Sirens movie from David Ayer).

We’ll keep you updated on The Batman as the production progresses.

Shazam is now in theaters, Joker hits theaters on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.