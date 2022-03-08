The Batman: Paul Dano Says Saran Wrap Doesn’t Want to Be Associated With Riddler

Under no shape, way, or form does Saran Wrap want to be associated with Paul Dano’s take on The Riddler in The Batman. Dano himself revealed the news in a stop on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday night, saying he’s supposed to refer to one of the villain’s primary tools as “cling wrap” and not by its more-known brand name.

“I’ve been asked about what I’ve taken from the set to remember this job by. And I’m always like, ‘Nothing. Nothing,’” Dano told the late night host. “Well, you know, they actually don’t want me talking about Saran Wrap, Seth. I think I have to say cling wrap. They don’t want to be associated with it.”

After Myers joked that he has an endorsement deal with Saran Wrap, Dano jokingly responded, “Oh you do? Well this is a conflict of interest. They might drop ya after this one.”

During the events of The Batman, Riddle used cling wrap as a way to…you know…keep his victims in line. As fate would have it, Dano said playing the Riddler interfered with his sleep schedule some nights, not allowing as many hours as he usually got.

“There’s a sequence with Peter Sarsgaard’s character [Gil Colson]. That was intense,” Dano previously told Entertainment Weekly. “There were some nights around that I probably didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character. It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you’re there because going up and down is kind of hard.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is now showing exclusively in theaters.