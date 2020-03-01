The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Jokes About His Embarrassing Harry Potter Premiere Outfit

Robert Pattinson is now known as a fashion ambassador for Dior Homme, but he wasn’t always so on-trend. The Batman star talked to GQ about one specific outfit that he wore that makes him cringe to this day. Back when Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire premiered back in 2005, Pattinson played Cedric Diggory. He hit the red carpet in an ensemble that included a red velvet jacket, cowboy boots and black leather pants. That’s a lot of elements running around at the same time, but the Twilight star says that his relative youth played a huge role in him choosing those pieces. All of it may not have gone together, but he had no clue and was excited to have been given those pieces at the time.

Pattinson told GQ, “I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket. I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.”

As time has gone on, the superstar has refined that palette a bit. More understated neutrals and blacks to play on those strong lines of his face. The Dior co-sign probably helps a bit too. People have speculated that some of that posh styling might make its way to his version of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. He’s already donned the Bat Suit and tore the Internet in half with the debut. Now, fans of the character wait to see more and more of what will be in store for next summer.

The Batman has already begun filming. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the film stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Jayme Lawson and Peter Sarsgaard as also rumored to be cast in the film.

