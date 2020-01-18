The Batman Set Photos Offer New Look at Colin Farrell’s Penguin

Filming on Matt Reeves’ The Batman is well underway and with the highly-anticipated film in progress that means we’re starting to see various set photos pop up on the internet, offering eager fans glimpses of what the stars may look like as some of DC Comics’ most iconic characters. The latest of those is what may be our best glimpse of Colin Farrell‘s Penguin.

Over on Twitter, a user going by the name “little ben” shared a pair of set photos from The Batman set that feature what appears to be Farrell in makeup as Penguin. One of the photos is similar to what we’ve seen before, of an actor believed to be Farrell wearing an overcoat and carrying an umbrella in the style of Penguin while on set. The other photo, however, appears to be taken elsewhere and shows the actor out and about carrying coffee, though he is sporting a distinctive white/silver hair and moustache look that has a very Penguin vibe. Check them out for yourself below.

FIRST LOOK at Colin Farrell as THE PENGUIN in #TheBatman

At the moment, little is known about Reeves’ The Batman, though Peter Sarsgaard, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role for the film, recently spoke about the project during the Television Critics Association’s press tour and teased that the film has an energy that is very different from previous Batman films, thus setting the film apart from its predecessors.

“Matt directing this Batman [is exciting],” Sarsgaard explained. “The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There’s something about it that has an edge, it’s young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That’s what it felt like to me, a song like ‘I Bleed.’ That it has the energy and that sort of thing and isn’t so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it.”

In addition to Farrell as The Penguin and Sarsgaard’s unknown role, The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.” Reeves previously revealed. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

