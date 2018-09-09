‘Supergirl’, ‘Black Lightning’, and ‘Riverdale’ Featured in The CW Sizzle Reel

The CW has released a new sizzle reel highlight the upcoming fall 2018 slate of shows for the network, including Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale, Charmed, and more.

The video, which you can check out above, takes a “behind-the-scenes” approach, featuring actors — some in character and some out — participating in various promotional photos and moments for their assorted shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans of the network know, The CW has a full slate this fall. Earlier this year, the network announced that it was returning to six nights each week of programming, adding Sunday back into the schedule. Due to this programming move the network gained space for even more original programming as well as shuffled the schedule for its DCTV shows, allowing all four Arrowverse series to air along with Black Lightning — who is, at this point, a completely separate series.

Supergirl will kick off The CW‘s programming on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the reboot of Charmed at 9 p.m. Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow will air on Mondays, The Flash and Black Lightning on Tuesdays, Riverdale and All American on Wednesdays, Supernatural and Legacies on Thursdays, and Dynasty and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will close out the week.

This new promo comes roughly a week after the network released an extended version of its DCTV-centric trailer reminding fans that “Super Season” will be a key part of the fall lineup. The extended “Superheroes Fight Back” trailer showed the Arrowverse’s heroes (and Black Lightning) taking various challenges and villains, giving fans a taste for what to expect when the shows return beginning October 9.

It also comes after a new teaser for Riverdale last week that gave fans their best look yet at the “brave new world” the show is set to enter in its upcoming third season, complete with glimpses of the eagerly-anticipated “Falice” relationship between FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick), Archie’s stunning Serpents tattoo, and even some menacing moments that can only be attributed to the rising threat of “The Farm,” the New Age group — that the show’s cast and crew already refer to as a cult — that Alice and Polly (Tiera Skovbye) will be involved with this year.

What do you think about this latest teaser from The CW? Which shows will you be tuning into this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.