The Flash Fans Shocked By Departure Of Two Of The Show's Biggest Stars

Earlier today came the surprise announcement that original The Flash cast members Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes would be exiting the show at the end of the currently ongoing seventh season. The series has already been renewed for season eight, which has left many fans surprised by their departure after another batch of episodes have already been confirmed. Fans of The CW series took to social media to react to the news, with many lamenting that the two were one of the main reasons that they watched the show and that this news has struck them incredibly hard. Perhaps they could return though.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,” series executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline on the matter. “Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

It's unclear if they will return for a guest starring appearance in the eighth season, but the producers perhaps hope that this will occur. Cavanagh seemingly made his final appearance in the season seven premiere of the series but the trade reports that he will pop up in a few more episodes later in the season. Valdes on the otherhand will seemingly appear throughout the season up through its finale.

