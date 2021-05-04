The Flash Fans Shocked By Departure Of Two Of The Show's Biggest Stars
Earlier today came the surprise announcement that original The Flash cast members Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes would be exiting the show at the end of the currently ongoing seventh season. The series has already been renewed for season eight, which has left many fans surprised by their departure after another batch of episodes have already been confirmed. Fans of The CW series took to social media to react to the news, with many lamenting that the two were one of the main reasons that they watched the show and that this news has struck them incredibly hard. Perhaps they could return though.
“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,” series executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline on the matter. “Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”
It's unclear if they will return for a guest starring appearance in the eighth season, but the producers perhaps hope that this will occur. Cavanagh seemingly made his final appearance in the season seven premiere of the series but the trade reports that he will pop up in a few more episodes later in the season. Valdes on the otherhand will seemingly appear throughout the season up through its finale.
We've collected some of the reactions to the reveal that the pair are leaving, which frankly has fans heart broken.
im devastated
cisco and wells are leaving the flash after this season? 😭 im devastated, they're the only reason i watch anymore😭— gitanjali 👻 (@gitanjelli) May 4, 2021
rip
Well rip the flash https://t.co/xn6NXWibNn— Mordecai (@m0rdecai__) May 4, 2021
Nevermind then
I planned on catching up on the Flash but naw I’m good— Josh (@LaflareTMC) May 4, 2021
no more excuse to continue
yup no more excuse to continue on board with the flash, just end it with good ending it's been too much going on without having cohesive story. I miss the great season 1-3 https://t.co/oQ9U2WtIQh— sato⁷⁵ #AcrossParallelLines (@satorikun) May 4, 2021
I hope both of them come back for the series finale
Tom and Carlos leaving sucks and hurts even though it was expected. I hope s8 would be the last season of the show and now I hope both of them come back for the series finale #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/FlUshCvrKQ— The Warblers ミ ☆ 🎬 (@TheWarblersGlee) May 4, 2021
Golden opportunity here
this the flash’s opportunity to focus more on the flash family but they won’t pic.twitter.com/hEB0kZtSTc— ً (@zendxyas) May 4, 2021
The worst news I’ve heard today
Carlos and Tom leaving #TheFlash is the worst news I’ve heard today I’m so sad. Tbh, I’ll continue mostly paying attention for Jordan but the show really isn’t going to get any better with two of the best characters not being in it.— ⎊ Molly ‧₊✜˚𖧵⁷ (@NoteToProgress) May 4, 2021
perhaps i’m crying
perhaps i’m crying over carlos valdes leaving the flash he was the only reason i kept watching :(((— jj (@jbailey_49) May 4, 2021
End the show next season
I knew this was coming but I didn’t think it was going to be this soon, also end the show next season #TheFlash https://t.co/w1zsoiNS81— The Warblers ミ ☆ 🎬 (@TheWarblersGlee) May 4, 2021
It'll take impressive writing to keep me on board
With Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes exiting the Flash, it'll take impressive writing to keep me on board watching, but with how things have been going... pic.twitter.com/RpYvq740gQ— J. Aaron Smith (@JohnnyWuFei) May 4, 2021