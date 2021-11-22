The Flash: Grant Gustin Teases “Armageddon, Part 2”

The Flash returned last week, kicking off its eighth season on The CW with part on elf the five-part “Armageddon” event. The event, which showrunner Eric Wallace has said is not exactly a crossover, sees an alien threat coming to Central City with word that the world will end in a decade’s time and that The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is the reason for it. That news is shocking to Barry as well as Team Flash who find themselves on a limited timeline to prove to the mysterious visitor, Despero (Tony Curran) that it’s simply not possible that The Flash is responsible for the end of the world. However, according to Gustin even Barry’s confidence in that is shaken.

Speaking with TVLine, Gustin explains that Barry is initially confident that Despero is wrong, that feeling of confidence may not last.

“He of course thinks there’s’ no way that this is possible,” Gustin said. “There’s nothing that would make Barry turn on the world that he has vowed to protect. And because he and the whole team have leveled up, he feels very — initially — that this is not going to be a problem.”

Gustin went on to preview that, in “Armageddon, Part 2” that that confidence shifts.

“There’s a turn and that is why Barry goes to the Hall of Justice and seeks out Jefferson [Pierce],” Gustin said. “He needs help with something that I won’t spoil, because it’s a big twist that kind of sets the rest of the five-parter into motion. But by the end of the second episode there’s a development that makes Barry thinks that maybe [The Flash causing Armageddon] is possible.”

While Gustin didn’t spoil what that development is, a preview for the upcoming episode may have given a bit of a hint. The preview for “Armageddon, Part 2” saw Despero suggest that Barry loses his mind at some point in the future and, in doing so, becomes a threat rather than a hero — a situation that one could easily see leading to the end of the world. You can check out the preview here and the episode synopsis below.

THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 2” debuts on November 23rd.