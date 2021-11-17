The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 2” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Armageddon, Part 2,” the second episode of the five-part “Armageddon” event kicking off Season 8 of The Flash. This week, Barry Allen/The Flash’s (Grant Gustin) positive new normal in Central City is disrupted when the mysterious Despero (Tony Curran) shows up from the future intent on killing Barry, declaring that he is the reason for the end of the world in just ten years. While Barry buys some time to prove he can’t possibly be that person, the preview for the upcoming episode offers a reason why Barry very well could be the villain of the story.



In the preview, which you can check out below, Despero suggests that Barry loses his mind at some point and, in doing so, becomes a threat rather than a hero. Thanks to a previously-released synopsis, we know that this revelation prompts him to seek out advice from another her – none other than Black Lightning (Cress Williams). You can check out that official episode synopsis for yourself below as well.

THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.



“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”



The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 2” debuts on November 23rd.