‘The Flash’: “Therefore She Is” Drops Another Hint About the Mystery Girl

Tonight’s The Flash may have focused a lot on Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker’s (Neil Sandilands) crusade, but it advanced another season-long mystery in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Therefore She Is”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

After spending the episode going toe-to-toe with Devoe, Team Flash ended things on a pretty upbeat note, surprising Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) with a baby shower. In the episode’s end scene, Cecile and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) received a knock on the door — from the show’s mystery girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who had disguised herself as a delivery person.

Mystery Girl gave Cecile and Joe a basket of baby items, saying that they were from someone who wanted them both to know how important they are, and that time is precious. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) came to the door to see the present, and Iris’ arrival made the Mystery Girl turn frantic.

Mystery Girl disappeared down the corner of the hallway, as Iris walked out into the hallway to find her. Iris ultimately went back into the apartment, prompting Mystery Girl to run away in a bolt of purple and white lightning.

Wait…what?

After so many episodes since the Mystery Girl’s debut, the nature of her identity has only seemed to get more confusing. And in a way, this most recent appearance both does and doesn’t answer some questions.

For one thing, Mystery Girl is definitely a speedster, safely ruling out theories that she’s Cisco and Gypsy’s kid. And the way that Mystery Girl interacted with the West-Allens certainly fuels existing theories, that she could either be Joe and Cecile’s or Barry and Iris’ descendant.

But to an extent, Mystery Girl’s reaction to Iris feels like the most glaring thing, especially when coupled with the fact that her speedster lightning looked an awful lot like when Iris temporarily became a speedster earlier this season. As we hypothesized around when that episode aired, Iris’ speedster jacket certainly mirrored the comic costumes of Dawn Allen and Jenni Ognats — and this scene almost seems to support those theories.

Thankfully, it sounds like fans will only have to wait a few more weeks to find out exactly what’s up with the Mystery Girl.

“You get the question answered as to who she is,” executive producer Todd Helbing said in a recent interview. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

What did you think of the Mystery Girl’s latest appearance? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.