The Flash EP Compares Crisis on Infinite Earths to Stepping on a Landmine

The Arrowverse is currently gearing up for this fall’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and it looks like The Flash will be feeling that in a particularly significant way. In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Eric Wallace spoke about how Team Flash will deal with the realization that “Crisis” is arriving five years early, now that the future projection of the Central City Citizen has changed its date. Given the fact that the ensemble is also dealing with the sudden loss of Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), this news that “Crisis” is being expedited will be handled in some unique ways.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” says showrunner Eric Wallace. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

Seeing as The Flash has been teasing “Crisis” essentially since its inception, the fact that the coming event will play a significant role in the first half of the season is to be expected.

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” series star Grant Gustin previously told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” outgoing showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.