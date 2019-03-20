‘The Flash’ Reveals the Truth About Nora in “Godspeed” Preview

After two heartbreaking moments in this week’s The Flash, it’s safe to say that the rest of Season 5 will be plunged into a drastically different territory. If the show’s newest promo is any indication, that will involve quite a lot of new revelations.

The CW has officially released a preview for “Godspeed”, the upcoming installment of The Flash. The promo primarily focuses on the partnership between Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) and Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), which was accidentally revealed to Team Flash at the end of tonight’s episode. Now that Nora’s parents know the truth of why she came to the past – and they have her journal which chronicles her meetings with Eobard – it looks like some of their past history will begin to come to light.

“Nora is working with Thawne, and after her experiences with Barry and Thawne in Episode 8, she certainly knows Barry’s reaction to Thawne.” showrunner Todd Helbing revealed in a previous interview. “Now that she has a full understanding of their history, it makes it a little more complicated for her and Thawne in the future, and how she thinks her parents and everybody else on Team Flash would react to that [partnership]. It gets a little dicey for her, a little tricky.”

And of course, the episode’s title is a reference to Godspeed, a fairly-recent villain in The Flash comics who was revealed to be in the episode via some leaked set photos. Although it’s currently unknown what role the mysterious speedster will have in the episode, fans will certainly be clamoring to find out.

The episode also proves to be a unique milestone for the show, as series star Danielle Panabaker will be stepping into the director’s chair.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker previously said. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The show will return with new episodes on April 16th.