The Flash is Unmasked in New Series Finale Poster

There are just two episodes left in the ninth and final season of The CW's The Flash and now, the network has released one last poster as the Scarlet Speedster heads into what is truly the final run. On Wednesday, a brand-new poster for the long-running DC series dropped and on it, Grant Gustin's The Flash is fully suited up but with a twist: he's unmasked. In the poster, which you can check out for yourself below, Barry looks over his shoulder while holding his cowl while, in the distance ahead of him you can pick out posters from previous seasons and blue skies ahead.

(Photo: The CW)

It's hard to say if this poster is indicative of Barry actually unmasking in the series finale, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 24th, but to an extent the hero has already done that. Earlier this season, viewers saw as his new team of rogues — who are now allies of a sort — had already figured out The Flash's identity so it's not exactly a super-secret anymore, but it's something that the public at large doesn't yet know. Even if the poster isn't a hint at what's to come, it does serve as a nice way of celebrating Gustin's final run as the iconic character.

Grant Gustin is open to playing the Flash again.

While his time as The Flash is ending on The CW, Gustin hasn't entirely ruled out returning to the character in the future. The actor previously told Us Weekly that while playing the character again isn't something he's thinking about right now, he'll always listen to pitches for The Flash.

"I can't wrap my head around it right now, obviously," Gustin said. "But if someone called me today or tomorrow and was like, 'Hey, we have this amazing Flash idea,' obviously it's like, I'm gonna take that phone call and listen to that idea. And I think this is a character that I'm going to — no matter if I play it again [or not] — I'll probably be associated with this character more than anything else in my career, for the rest of my life. So, I'll always listen to any Flash pitch."

He added, "I mean, it's very, very close to my heart. I think it always will be."

What is the series finale of The Flash about?

Here is the series finale synopsis for The Flash: THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part Four" airs May 23rd.