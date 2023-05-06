The Flash: Barry Faces His Biggest Challenge Ever in Series Finale Synopsis

After nine seasons, it all comes down to this. The CW has released the synopsis for the series finale of The Flash, "A New World, Part Four". The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 24th. As one might expect given the significance of the episode, the synopsis doesn't have very many details about the finale, just that The Flash will face is greatest challenge thus far and he — along with his friends — have to save not only Central City, but existence itself. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise.

Could The Flash be facing Cobalt Blue in the series finale?

The most recent episode of The Flash, "A New World, Part One", saw the return of that mysterious blue crystal fans got a glimpse of in the Season 8 finale as well as the return of Rick Cosnett — though seeming playing Dr. Malcom Gilmore and not Eddie Thawne. It very much feels like a tease for the long-awaited Flash villain Cobalt Blue and previous comments from showrunner Eric Wallace have fueled a good bit of speculation.

"You can't see me winking, right? There are no details I can give you about whether or not Cobalt Blue might appear on this show," Wallace said. "Wink, wink. Nudge, nudge. I can neither confirm nor deny anything. I can say this, however: be aware of the blue crystal, especially in the [Season 8] finale."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part Four" airs May 23rd.

