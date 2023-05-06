The Flash: Grant Gustin Says He's Open to Playing The Flash Again

In just a few weeks, The Flash will end its run, with The CW series concluding after nine seasons. However, while this chapter as the Scarlet Speedster comes to a close for series star Grant Gustin, the actor isn't necessarily done with the hero. Speaking with Us Weekly, Gustin said that while suiting up again isn't exactly something he can "wrap his head around" at the moment, he's not opposed to it and will always listen to any Flash pitch sent his way.

"I can't wrap my head around it right now, obviously," Gustin said. "But if someone called me today or tomorrow and was like, 'Hey, we have this amazing Flash idea,' obviously it's like, I'm gonna take that phone call and listen to that idea. And I think this is a character that I'm going to — no matter if I play it again [or not] — I'll probably be associated with this character more than anything else in my career, for the rest of my life. So, I'll always listen to any Flash pitch."

He added, "I mean, it's very, very close to my heart. I think it always will be."

The significance of the character for Gustin is one that he's shared with fans before. In March, the actor took to social media to share video of himself hanging up the super suit one last time and reflected on his time as the character.

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash — that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey. This first shot here is moments before my final set up (which was Flash running)," Gustin wrote. "I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can imagine and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes (and sometimes during takes) with so many of them. Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9+ years. I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey."

Will Grant Gustin appear in Ezra Miller's The Flash movie?

While Ezra Miller made a surprise appearance in a cameo as The Flash during the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths, fans hoping to see Gustin do the same in the upcoming The Flash theatrical film may be out of luck. During a recent interview with TVLine, Gustin said he isn't "keeping some big, elaborate secret" when it comes to a potential cameo.

"There's been a lot of rumors out there for a long time and no one's come out directly and asked me ever on the record," Gustin said. "People ask me on the street all the time but no, I'm not keeping some big, elaborate secret."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.