The Suicide Squad Reveals New Look at Calendar Man Cameo

✖

The Suicide Squad has been in theaters and on HBO Max for over a week now, and there are aspects of the DC Comics blockbuster that still have the Internet talking. Among them is definitely the film's roster of antihero and villain characters, ranging from its main protagonists to blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearances. This includes Calendar Man (Sean Gunn), who appears in a memorable scene where he is bullying Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). While Calendar Man only briefly factors into the events of the film, writer-director James Gunn recently took to social media to share a much closer look at Gunn and Dastmalchian on set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Calendar Man is known by the moniker of Julian Day and is a unique adversary within Batman's rogues' gallery. Calendar Man gets his name became of his fascination with the calendar year, often staging and committing heinous crimes tied to holidays or noteworthy dates. While the character originated in the Silver Age of Comics as a relatively goofy villain, he since has been reimagined as a terrifying foe, particularly in the Batman: The Long Halloween limited series. The Suicide Squad marks the character's first appearance in live-action, although he has been adapted into animation several times, including being voiced by fellow The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian in the recent Long Halloween animated movies.

Calendar Man appearance in The Suicide Squad are just the latest examples of the film's odd ensemble, something that Gunn personally spearheaded.

"There was no plan until James said, 'That's a movie I want to go make,'" producer Peter Safran revealed during a 2019 visit to the film's set. "And then all the characters that he selected were just characters that he was a fan of and wanted to play with. I think, in typical fashion for James, he picks more obscure characters. Guardians of the Galaxy, they were relatively obscure characters, as well, but he liked the idea of being able to take these characters and imbue them with whatever characters he really wanted, or characteristics that he really wanted to play with."

What did you think of The Suicide Squad's Calendar Man cameo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is now available both in theaters and on HBO Max.